Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Dramatic end to a party

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
11.10.2024 06:00

In the summer of 2023, a well-known lawyer fell from his friends' terrace at a swimming lake near Graz while drunk. The accident could have been prevented if the couple had taken care of proper fall protection. A trial for gross negligence manslaughter will be held at the end of October.

0 Kommentare

Dramatic scenes unfolded in the summer of 2023 at the popular Styrian swimming lake Copacabana (municipality of Kalsdorf): A well-known lawyer from Graz was visiting friends - a well-known couple (50, 52) who rented a house on the lake in question. They spent a few pleasant hours together and it is said that a lot of alcohol was consumed.

Then the lawyer decided to make his way home. He is said not to have taken the couple's admonitions not to get behind the wheel of a vehicle due to his heavy drinking very seriously. But before that could happen, something terrible happened!

Rotten construction fence as fall protection
He staggered - presumably due to his intoxicated state - against a temporary construction fence that was supposed to act as fall protection for the cantilevered balcony platform. However, the fence could not withstand his weight. It toppled and broke, causing the lawyer to fall three meters onto a metal bathing staircase leading into the lake. He did not survive the broken neck, brain swelling and fractured skull base.

Grossly negligent homicide?
The celebrity couple from Graz must now answer for his death before the criminal court in Graz. "The two are accused of grossly negligent homicide", confirms Hansjörg Bacher, spokesman for the Graz public prosecutor's office. This is because they had a duty to take the necessary measures to prevent the risk of falling. The couple did not confess. Court spokeswoman Barbara Schwarz confirms the charge.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Monika König-Krisper
Monika König-Krisper
Porträt von Eva Stockner
Eva Stockner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf