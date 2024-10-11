ÖVP dominance could be broken

Next Sunday's regional elections will probably be a fateful day for several parties. So far, the ÖVP has been the undisputed winner of every state election in the history of the state. Although hardly anyone doubts that the Christian Socialists will come first again, the gap to the other parties could be much smaller than the "blacks" are used to. The Freedom Party and the Greens are already fighting for the favor of the People's Party in order to be able to co-govern. The FPÖ probably has the better cards. It is also considered to have a better chance of coming second behind the ÖVP.