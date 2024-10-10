Tornadoes in the run-up to the storm killed people

Hurricane triggered at least 19 tornadoes

The hurricane triggered at least 19 tornadoes and destroyed about 125 homes, most of them mobile homes, which are common in the US, DeSantis said. After the evacuation call for millions of people over the past few days, it is now too late to do so, he said. "At this point, it's too dangerous to evacuate safely, so you have to hole up in place," DeSantis said. Before the hurricane hit, many people had left their homes as a precaution.