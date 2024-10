Why a dead hedgehog kept the school in suspense for days

"I would like peace to finally return so that we can get back to the important matters at school" - Adelheid Osawaru, principal of Hörsching secondary school, was audibly annoyed when the "Krone" asked about the "hedgehog case". For the past two days, a dead hedgehog has been keeping the principal busy, torpedoing normal lessons and keeping many of the 24 teachers and 181 pupils and parents on their toes.