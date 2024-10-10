"What does A stand for?"
Elton John lashes out at Musk at award show
Elton John made disparaging remarks about Tesla and X boss Elon Musk at an awards ceremony in London. As the 77-year-old accepted the Attitude magazine trophy in the shape of the letter "A", he joked: "Is that the award? What does A stand for?"
John uttered a crude expletive that had popped into his head - but he didn't want to talk about Elon Musk, the superstar said. "Let's have a good time."
Honored for lifetime achievement
Elton John was honored by the LGBTQ+ magazine for his life's work. The pop legend was announced by another British superstar: Ed Sheeran (33).
This is only the second time the Legacy Award has been presented; in 2017, Britain's Prince Harry (40) accepted it on behalf of his mother Diana. This year's winners also included the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest, Swiss singer Nemo.
Farewell to X
It remained unclear what triggered the sideswipe against Musk. Elton John had ended his activities on the platform after Musk took over the short messaging service Twitter, which he has since renamed X. He justified the move at the time by citing misinformation that could now be spread unhindered.
Musk then expressed his regret: "I love your music. I hope you come back," he wrote at the time. Musk initially had no reaction to the Brit's latest statement.
The abbreviation LGBTQ+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer people, while the plus sign stands for other identities.
