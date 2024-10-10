LH Kaiser: “Freedom must be defended”

Contemporary witness: "We know what homesickness is"

"My father said: We know what homesickness is," says Tolmaier: "He said: We were in the camp for three years and ended up in an abandoned house. The earth is our home. To je naša domovina, to je naš dom (meaning: This is our home, this is our home). No matter how we speak, no matter who we are - we are at home here."