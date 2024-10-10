ÖFB team: Get us off our seats again!

"We have to get the boys back in the mood for heavy metal rock 'n' roll and not the slow waltz. We don't want senior dancing." Ralf Rangnick finds the right words (again), radiating the fire that characterized his team in the spring and at the EURO. Today with the must-win against Kazakhstan and on Sunday against Haaland's Norwegians, Austria wants, no, needs to bring this energy to the pitch in Linz. Not only with regard to the draw for the World Cup qualifiers, the Nations League is also important. Only the group winners advance to the A-League, while the runners-up still have a play-off chance against a third-placed team from the A-Pool. And that's where Sabitzer and Co. want to go again.