Time to celebrate
For Oktoberfest: Baker opens branches on Sundays
If you can party, you can work - but you don't have to! So that the 1000 employees of the Haubis bakery can enjoy the company's own Oktoberfest on October 12 to the full, the bosses around Anton Haubenberger have decided to close all branches early on Saturday and keep them completely closed on Sunday as an exception.
The 16,000 square meter Haubiversum experience world in Petzenkirchen, Lower Austria, promises the chance to experience the bakery trade up close and enjoy it at the same time. This week, however, it closes early on Saturday and remains completely closed on Sunday. The reason: the family-run bakery is hosting an Oktoberfest at the Wieselburg exhibition center on the evening of October 12.
Thank you for your work and commitment
"This is our way of saying thank you to all our employees for their hard work and commitment - it's a day to celebrate, laugh and strengthen the community," they say.
So that all 1000 employees can join in the celebrations, everything will be back to normal in the company's 16 stores on Monday. For some, this means a rethink for Sunday breakfast: Haubis operates nine locations in Upper Austria and seven in Lower Austria.
Productions in Linz and Bad Goisern
When it comes to production, the company is also deeply rooted in the province above the Enns: baking takes place at the former Ring site in Linz as well as in Bad Goisern, where the Salzkammergut bakery has been taken over.
When celebrating, other bakers also give their employees time off: Resch&Frisch from Gunskirchen gave all branches and production sites a break on September 21 and 22 so that employees could celebrate the company's 100th anniversary in Mondsee.
