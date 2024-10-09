Forum echo
E-scooters: “People ride without consideration!”
It's hard to imagine many cities without them and they're not uncommon in the countryside either; electric scooters have long since won a permanent place on our roads. With their electric motor, they reach speeds that should not be underestimated. That's why they are increasingly controversial. Read on to find out what our community thinks about this form of transportation.
For some, e-scooters are just as popular as bicycles. The biggest difference, however, is that they are equipped with a motor that allows them to reach speeds of up to 25 km/h. According to the ÖAMTC, the same traffic regulations apply to them as to cyclists. However, accidents often result in injuries. Many readers attribute this primarily to the recklessness of drivers.
Lustig finde ich jene, die ihre Einkäufe und riesen Pakete mit dem Scooter transportieren.
Die Inbetriebnahme so erst mit dem Besitz einer Lenkerberechtigung (min. Mopedführerschein) gestattet sein.
Wundert mich nicht wenn es zu Unfällen kommt.
In fact, the majority of accidents are due to self-inflicted injuries, with alcohol and drug abuse playing a role.
Driving on the sidewalk as a major source of danger
The root of the problem is also frequent driving on the sidewalk, which is also mentioned as a problem in the comments section. Apparently, the regulations are not so clear for many and there is a lack of clarity about the extent to which this is permitted. Perhaps some e-scooter users feel the same way ...
Sind die E-Scooter im städt. Bereich überhaupt erforderlich, wenn Öffis vorhanden sind, Punkt 2!
Driving license and number plate a must
Experts are in favour of making helmets compulsory and reducing the maximum speed. Many cities are now even calling for a ban on scooters. For some commentators, this is going too far. However, there is a relatively unanimous call for stricter rules for operating e-scooters. A special driving license and a license plate requirement are often mentioned in this context.
1. Helmpflicht finde ich ganz OK
2. Fahren nur auf Fahrradwegen, sobald einer am Gehsteig erwischt wird - abstrafen
3. Generelles Fahrverbot in Fußgängerzonen
Die besseren eScooter mit doppelter Federung, hinten und vorne Bremse, Luftreifen geben auch ein sichereres Fahrgefühl. Sollte einfach für gewisse Geschwindigkeiten ein Mindestmaß an Ausstattung vorhanden sein.
Desire for more personal responsibility
However, there are also voices that speak out against further bans and regulations. They insist on the personal responsibility of road users and see e-scooters as a good thing in principle, but one that is put in a bad light by the wrong behavior of individuals.
Keine Eigenverantwortung mehr?
What are your experiences with electric scooters in road traffic? Which of the statements presented do you agree with and which do you find incomprehensible? Would you be in favor of a general ban on e-scooters in Austria's cities or would that be going too far for you? What other ideas do you have to reduce the risk of accidents with these vehicles? We look forward to your contributions!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
