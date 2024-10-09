Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Forum echo

E-scooters: “People ride without consideration!”

Nachrichten
09.10.2024 13:13

It's hard to imagine many cities without them and they're not uncommon in the countryside either; electric scooters have long since won a permanent place on our roads. With their electric motor, they reach speeds that should not be underestimated. That's why they are increasingly controversial. Read on to find out what our community thinks about this form of transportation.

0 Kommentare

For some, e-scooters are just as popular as bicycles. The biggest difference, however, is that they are equipped with a motor that allows them to reach speeds of up to 25 km/h. According to the ÖAMTC, the same traffic regulations apply to them as to cyclists. However, accidents often result in injuries. Many readers attribute this primarily to the recklessness of drivers.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
Cadmium
Also kurz zusammengefasst: die Leute fahren ohne Rücksicht auf Verkehrsregeln und Mitmenschen auf ziemlich ungeeigneten Geräten zwischen allen anderen Verkehrsteilnehmern herum ohne jegliche Versicherung, Ausbildung und auch ohne Verantwortungsbewusstsein. Aber mit der Überzeugung, cool und vor allem „umweltfreundlich“ zu sein.
Upvotes:50
Downvotes:2
Benutzer Avatar
Sauerrahm1979
Viele E-Scooter Lenker fahren als gäbe es keine STVO und glauben, wie die Radfahrer, die Straße gehört ihnen.
Lustig finde ich jene, die ihre Einkäufe und riesen Pakete mit dem Scooter transportieren.

Die Inbetriebnahme so erst mit dem Besitz einer Lenkerberechtigung (min. Mopedführerschein) gestattet sein.

Wundert mich nicht wenn es zu Unfällen kommt.
Upvotes:35
Downvotes:0

In fact, the majority of accidents are due to self-inflicted injuries, with alcohol and drug abuse playing a role.

Driving on the sidewalk as a major source of danger
The root of the problem is also frequent driving on the sidewalk, which is also mentioned as a problem in the comments section. Apparently, the regulations are not so clear for many and there is a lack of clarity about the extent to which this is permitted. Perhaps some e-scooter users feel the same way ...  

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
JGLL
Warum dürfen diese E-scooter-Fahrer überhaupt am Gehsteig fahren? Das ist schon mal Punkt 1. Ich als Radfahrer muss entweder den Fahrradweg oder, wenn nicht vorhanden, die Strasse benützen.
Sind die E-Scooter im städt. Bereich überhaupt erforderlich, wenn Öffis vorhanden sind, Punkt 2!
Upvotes:15
Downvotes:3
Benutzer Avatar
schaefermix
Gesetzgebung komplett lasch zum Schaden der Fussgeher - Prüfung und Haftpflichtversicherung und Nummerntafel für E Scooter und Radfahrer .
Upvotes:26
Downvotes:4

Driving license and number plate a must
Experts are in favour of making helmets compulsory and reducing the maximum speed. Many cities are now even calling for a ban on scooters. For some commentators, this is going too far. However, there is a relatively unanimous call for stricter rules for operating e-scooters. A special driving license and a license plate requirement are often mentioned in this context.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
PeterNis
Ich verstehe ohnehin nicht, warum man ein motorisiertes Fahrzeug ohne Führerschein im Straßenverkehr bewegen darf. Das gilt ganz besonders auch für Elektro-Roller (nicht Scooter), die fälschlicherweise als E-Bikes bezeichnet werden, obwohl viele nicht einmal Pedale haben.
Upvotes:25
Downvotes:4
Benutzer Avatar
Muxl123
Da ich selbst eScooter-Fahrer bin und schon etwas zur älteren Generation gehöre, wären ein paar kleine gesetzliche Regeln sicher sinnvoll ohne dass man es gleich übertreiben muss.
1. Helmpflicht finde ich ganz OK
2. Fahren nur auf Fahrradwegen, sobald einer am Gehsteig erwischt wird - abstrafen
3. Generelles Fahrverbot in Fußgängerzonen
Die besseren eScooter mit doppelter Federung, hinten und vorne Bremse, Luftreifen geben auch ein sichereres Fahrgefühl. Sollte einfach für gewisse Geschwindigkeiten ein Mindestmaß an Ausstattung vorhanden sein.
Upvotes:10
Downvotes:1
Benutzer Avatar
Berentzen
Es wäre ganz einfach. Hat es einen Motor? Wenn ja, dann muss das Ding angemeldet sein, ein Kennzeichen drauf und entsprechend Versichert sein. Und ein Führerschein ähnlich der eines Mopeds.
Upvotes:26
Downvotes:0

Desire for more personal responsibility
However, there are also voices that speak out against further bans and regulations. They insist on the personal responsibility of road users and see e-scooters as a good thing in principle, but one that is put in a bad light by the wrong behavior of individuals.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
Kazvan
E-Scooter werden immer mehr, was gut ist. Bei mir in der Firma wurde dadurch zum ersten mal seit Jahrzehnten der Fahrradunterstand massiv erweitert da immer mehr Autofahrer von Auto auf E-Scooter und E-Bike umsteigen. Was fehlt sind in ganz Österreich Radwege. Auf dem Gehsteig ist fahren verboten, egal ob mit Rad oder Scooter, sogar Skateboards... Auf der Straße sind diese Teils ebenfalls nicht erlaubt. Wie soll man Öko freundlich zur arbeit kommen wen man alles verbietet was nicht 4 Räder hat (Motorräder und Roller ausgenommen)?
Upvotes:5
Downvotes:24
Benutzer Avatar
Sandor
Die E-Scooter sind an sich schon toll und auch grundsätzlich sicher. Problem aber ist die veränderte Gesellschaft mit Menschen, denen Regeln sowieso egal sind. Es wird immer im Straßenverkehr einen Alkoholsünder geben etc. - aber wenn man widerrechtlich halt mit dem Scooter auf dem Gehweg fährt, diesen per software manipuliert, damit er 40-60 rennt, zu zweit auf dem Teil ist, nicht schaut, wie wild mal Fußgänger ist, mal Verkehrsteilnehmer auf der Straße, über Rot brettert etc. - na dann passiert es eben. Unterm Strich ist die Gesellschaft nicht mehr bereit für so eine Selbstverantwortung.
Upvotes:8
Downvotes:0
Benutzer Avatar
KroneLeser1951531
wir fordern... , wir wollen verbieten.... usw.
Keine Eigenverantwortung mehr?
Upvotes:9
Downvotes:19
Benutzer Avatar
Ligma
Bis man das komplette Privatleben überwachen kann. Diese Forderungen sind sehr bedenklich. Wo hört das auf? Gibt es noch Eigenverantwortung in diesem Land oder will man alles vorschreiben?
Upvotes:11
Downvotes:12

What are your experiences with electric scooters in road traffic? Which of the statements presented do you agree with and which do you find incomprehensible? Would you be in favor of a general ban on e-scooters in Austria's cities or would that be going too far for you? What other ideas do you have to reduce the risk of accidents with these vehicles? We look forward to your contributions!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Community
Community
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf