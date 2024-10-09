"Internal mistake"
Police classify Thunberg as “ready for violence”
Activist Greta Thunberg is increasingly becoming "persona non Greta" in Germany. The CDU/CSU wants to impose an entry ban. Other bodies have gone even further - at least in the short term - and classified the Swede as "ready to use violence".
Alexander Throm, the spokesman for domestic affairs of the German CDU/CSU parliamentary group, is calling for Swedish activist Greta Thunberg to be banned from entering the country. "Anyone who comes here to incite hatred against Israel and denigrate our police has no business in Germany," the CDU politician told the Bild newspaper.
In Dortmund, the police broke up a pro-Palestinian protest camp on Tuesday after Thunberg had announced her visit there. The decision was made, among other things, because Thunberg's appearance would probably have attracted more people to the protest camp than originally permitted, the police announced on Wednesday.
Thunberg stirs the waters
The original version of the police statement had stated that the Swede had been "classified as violent". This text was later corrected by the executive with reference to an "internal error". One thing is certain: the activist has not yet attracted attention with violent outbursts. However, she surrounds herself with people who glorify the Hamas massacre of Jews.
Throm emphasized that he considers it "not only appropriate, but even necessary for the Federal Minister of the Interior (Nancy Faeser, note) to issue an entry ban against this anti-Semite in the future."
Thunberg had been at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin on Monday, the anniversary of the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023, at which, according to police reports, participants also threw bottles at police officers and chanted anti-Israel slogans.
From school strike to anti-Semitism
In a video interview, Thunberg criticized the actions of the German police during the pro-Palestinian protests. She also repeated her accusation of genocide against Israel and said that the German state was complicit in it.
Thunberg's entire statement on German "complicity":
Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) slammed Germany for “financing and legitimizing Israel‘s apartheid occupation and genocide” in an interview with red. media in Berlin. pic.twitter.com/ptDOmVnh3L— red. (@redstreamnet) October 7, 2024
Thunberg, now 21 years old, had become known worldwide from 2018 for her "school strike for the climate". Her protest action gave rise to the international climate movement Fridays for Future. Since the attack on Israel by Islamist Hamas a year ago and Israel's subsequent military action in the Gaza Strip, she has repeatedly expressed solidarity with the Palestinians and accused Israel of genocide.
Thunberg scares off climate movement
The activists of Fridays for Future had already distanced themselves from her last year because of Thunberg's clear partisanship in the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas. Fridays for Future in Germany operates as an independent organization and has "long outgrown Greta as a person". There is no room for anti-Semitism in the movement.
Around 1,200 people died in the attack on Israel by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas a year ago and around 250 others were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip. Since then, Israel has been fighting Hamas in the Gaza Strip. According to Hamas, more than 40,000 Palestinians have already been killed in the attacks, the majority of the population of the coastal strip has had to flee and has been living in very precarious conditions ever since.
