It could hardly be hotter!
Rihanna sexes up the fall with sinful lingerie
Could it get any hotter? Hardly! Rihanna is following up with a very special lingerie collection - and is sexting the fall with these exciting pieces.
"The eagerly awaited Diesel collection is finally here," cheered Rihanna in her latest post on Instagram. And it has it all!
Rihanna knows what fans want
Of course, the singer and passionate lingerie designer didn't miss the opportunity to present the latest pieces herself and slipped into a bustier top with suspenders, a fishnet thong and a matching negligee that she had pulled down over her hips for the sexy shoot.
Long red stockings and a light blue fake fur coat completed the wicked look.
The singer simply knows what her fans want. The pieces sold out in no time at all in the US store. So if you want to get your hands on one of the coveted Diesel and Savage x Fenty collections in Austria, you'd better be quick!
First encounter pretty embarrassing
While his sweetheart delighted her fans with hot lingerie, rapper Asap Rocky talked about his first encounter with Rihanna - and it was a pretty awkward situation.
"I was kicked out of this nightclub," the 36-year-old musician told the fashion magazine "W Magazine". The bouncers refused him and two friends entry at the time, he said. "I was just starting out at the time, so nobody knew me."
According to the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, he clashed with the bouncers when Rihanna came out. "We just looked each other in the eye," says Asap Rocky. "She didn't even know us, but she said: 'Yo! Why don't you let him in? What's wrong with y'all! Let the man in!"
Only later a couple
Later, in September 2012, the rapper and Rihanna performed together at the MTV Video Music Awards, and in 2013 he accompanied her on her world tour.
However, the two only became a couple a few years ago. Their first son together, RZA, was born in 2022, followed by his brother Riot in 2023.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.