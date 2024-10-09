Olympic hero
After cruciate ligament surgery, he is now collecting donations
Started the Olympic Games in Paris in front of 15,000 spectators with a cruciate ligament rupture, then got an operation appointment with expert Dr. Christian Fink in Hochrum via WhatsApp message. He is now collecting donations for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles with a creative crowdfunding campaign. Nothing is impossible. The story of trampolinist Benny Wizani.
The fact that trampolinist Benny Wizani was able to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris in front of 15,000 spectators in the Bercy Arena despite a torn cruciate ligament thanks to conservative therapy also attracted international attention. Dr. Christian Fink, who is an expert on cruciate ligament injuries in the sports scene, also followed the heroic story. When Wizani's physiotherapist Jakob Wallentin sent him a WhatsApp message after the games with a request for an operation, he immediately agreed: "You can come in a week in the evening."
Rehab starts at the end of next week
The operation in Hochrum went very well. Benny will still be on crutches until the end of next week. Then rehabilitation will begin. In order to finance this and the rest of his journey to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, the trampoline jumper from WAT Brigittenau has launched a crowdfunding campaign on the "I believe in you" platform(www.ibelieveinyou.at/de/project/318/come-back-stronger-for-la-2028).
Spectacular trampoline show to book
Anyone can donate (the highest payment received so far was 500 euros). But you can also buy packages. After his recovery, Wizani and his colleagues Niklas Fröschl, Georg Hopfgartner and Martin Spatt will be offering a spectacular trampoline show for events. All you have to do is book the four "Performerbois" - the rest is organized by the quartet.
A trampoline workshop with the four somersault artists is also possible. Autograph cards and greetings are available for more than 20 euros. Benny says: "I want to experience this incredible Olympic atmosphere again in Los Angeles, but then in my best condition."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
