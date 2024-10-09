After cruciate ligament surgery, he is now collecting donations

The fact that trampolinist Benny Wizani was able to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris in front of 15,000 spectators in the Bercy Arena despite a torn cruciate ligament thanks to conservative therapy also attracted international attention. Dr. Christian Fink, who is an expert on cruciate ligament injuries in the sports scene, also followed the heroic story. When Wizani's physiotherapist Jakob Wallentin sent him a WhatsApp message after the games with a request for an operation, he immediately agreed: "You can come in a week in the evening."