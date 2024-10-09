Electric scooters: the silent danger in cities

How can the risks be reduced?

The most important measure here is the acquisition of an appropriate riding routine and the choice of a defensive riding style. Getting to grips with the vehicle before riding for the first time and, ideally, practicing in traffic-free areas would be important aspects. In addition, we always appeal to riders to wear a helmet, never ride an e-scooter with several people at the same time, never ride under the influence of alcohol, drugs or medication, wear light-colored clothing in the dark season and only use designated traffic areas.