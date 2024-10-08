“We will open champagne if Trump wins”

"Trump will not wait until the inauguration"

Orbán reiterated his stance on the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. He sees no possibility for Ukraine to win against Russia on the battlefield. What is needed is direct and indirect communication between the warring parties. A ceasefire is necessary to save lives. In this context, the Hungarian head of government noted that Trump would certainly not "wait two months until his official inauguration", but would deal with the war in Ukraine immediately. As reported, the ex-president has announced that he wants to resolve the war within a day.