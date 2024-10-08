New snacks after the end of the school buffet

New breakfast roll sales have started

Mayor Herbert Schober launched a new breakfast roll sale at the start of school. After a few weeks' delay, this has now also reached the children. Payment is made with tokens, which the children buy beforehand at school. "It has got off to a good start," says Evelyn Bergner from the Fürstenbrunn village store, which supplies the local elementary school. The municipality provides a subsidy of 60 cents for each sandwich sold. "Why is that possible here?" critics ask. On a positive note for the children: apples will soon be distributed free of charge at schools.