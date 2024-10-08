Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Dispute in Grödig

New snacks after the end of the school buffet

Nachrichten
08.10.2024 08:00

How healthy do our schoolchildren eat? After the long era of a mobile school buffet, a successor solution has now been launched in Grödig. The municipality will still be handing out apples, but the new service is also attracting criticism. 

0 Kommentare

When the keyword "school buffet" is mentioned in Grödig, emotions run high. The Kinderfreunde mobile buffet, which was founded by Sabine Emeder and Petra Schwarz 19 years ago and has been looked after with great attention to detail ever since, has now come to an end. The service at the primary and secondary school could not be maintained due to departures. And the municipality ultimately refused to contribute 20,000 euros.

Zitat Icon

The new sale of snacks has got off to a good start. As a municipality, we now also want to distribute apples to all classes.

Herbert Schober, Bürgermeister

A bitter end after a long era
The end is not only bitter for the good souls of the buffet, who are both over 50. "We are constantly approached by parents who regret the decision," they say disappointedly. "Why is a well-functioning system simply being abandoned?" The two school buffet ladies are now facing a difficult job search. The municipality has offered alternatives, but only for a few hours, they say.

New breakfast roll sales have started
Mayor Herbert Schober launched a new breakfast roll sale at the start of school. After a few weeks' delay, this has now also reached the children. Payment is made with tokens, which the children buy beforehand at school. "It has got off to a good start," says Evelyn Bergner from the Fürstenbrunn village store, which supplies the local elementary school. The municipality provides a subsidy of 60 cents for each sandwich sold. "Why is that possible here?" critics ask. On a positive note for the children: apples will soon be distributed free of charge at schools.

Number of break buffets is falling overall
In general, the number of break buffets and lunches is also falling at Salzburg's schools. At the same time, every second young person only eats their first meal at school.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sabine Salzmann
Sabine Salzmann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf