An explosive question: Who is the city actually building for?

Pressure from the left

Applause for these ideas from the self-confessed fan of party leader Andreas Babler came from the far left in the form of the KPÖ and the Alternative List, which have five seats on the municipal council. It will be interesting to see to what extent the ruling YES mayoral list has already given in to the pressure from the left and whether uncomfortable truths, such as the following, will also be addressed: More and more families are moving out of the city, but at the same time the population is not decreasing. While the demand for housing is increasing, the number of citizens is steadily decreasing, specifically by more than 5,000 since 2013. Whether the new allocation guidelines will improve transparency here will perhaps be revealed on Thursday at the public municipal council meeting.