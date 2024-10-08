Tourism celebrates second-best summer season

Holidaymakers are more frugal

Another challenge for the industry is the continuing impact of global inflation, which is having a noticeable effect on guests' spending. Holidaymakers are increasingly saving on entrance fees or in restaurants. Schnöll: "Overall, however, despite the stagnating economic growth and the loss of purchasing power in important markets such as Germany, we are seeing very constant demand for vacations in Salzburger Land. We are also benefiting from the fact that we are perceived as a very safe destination worldwide."