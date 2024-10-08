Balance sheet in Salzburg
Tourism celebrates second-best summer season
Eleven million overnight stays in Salzburg from May to August 2024! This is the second-best result since records began. The season is still ongoing. But one thing is already certain: it exceeded all expectations. There is also an optimistic outlook for the winter.
"This is proof of the province's strong market position and that the warm hospitality as well as the high quality of accommodation, gastronomy and infrastructure in summer and winter is highly appreciated by our guests," says Salzburg's Provincial Vice President Stefan Schnöll, delighted with the positive result. The development of international guest groups is also pleasing. "The markets from Asia as well as the USA and Great Britain are picking up again."
In the comparative period, only 0.6 percent are missing for summer 2023. Experts explain this with the Middle East crisis and the slump in guests from the rapidly growing Israeli market.
Holidaymakers are more frugal
Another challenge for the industry is the continuing impact of global inflation, which is having a noticeable effect on guests' spending. Holidaymakers are increasingly saving on entrance fees or in restaurants. Schnöll: "Overall, however, despite the stagnating economic growth and the loss of purchasing power in important markets such as Germany, we are seeing very constant demand for vacations in Salzburger Land. We are also benefiting from the fact that we are perceived as a very safe destination worldwide."
Great anticipation for winter
In the winter sports regions, anticipation for the cold season with the magnet "World Ski Championships in Saalbach" is already high. Leo Bauernberger, Managing Director of the tourism company (SLT), sees it as a great opportunity "to demonstrate Salzburg's expertise as a venue for top international sporting events and to showcase the passion for winter sports that has characterized Salzburg for generations all over the world."
Employees are more satisfied than last time
A recent survey of tourism businesses by Kohl & Partner shows that the mood has improved significantly compared to the previous year. On the optimism scale from 1 (low) to 5 (high), the survey shows a score of 4.0 - an increase of a remarkable 1.2 points in just one year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
