Geneva awaits in the CHL
Switzerland remains an issue for KAC ace Bischofberger
When the KAC face Geneva in the Champions Hockey League this Wednesday (19:45), they will be up against the defending champions - a win is needed for a chance of promotion. In the summer, Klagenfurt ace Bischofberger had an offer from Geneva - he does not rule out a long-term commitment in Switzerland.
Too bad! After the recent 4:5 defeat against Auschwitz (Poland) despite leading 4:1, the KAC's chances in the Champions Hockey League are not good at all. After four rounds, they are in 19th place in the mega-table of all 24 clubs with three points - Lahti in 16th place (enough for the round of 16) is two points ahead. To advance, they would have to beat the strong Swiss team today at Geneva and next Wednesday at home against Zurich. "It won't be easy, there are two top teams waiting for us," says striker Johannes Bischofberger.
Against the defending champions
The Vorarlberg-born forward almost played against the Red Jackets today. Because in the summer, Geneva - the defending champions of the premier league - came knocking on the 30-year-old's door: "Yes, there was interest, and probably still is. But I'm so grateful to the KAC for supporting me during my long injury break - that's why I didn't want to leave. I'm really happy in Klagenfurt. I also want to confirm my good pre-season."
"Wants to max out!"
However, he does not rule out the possibility of moving to Switzerland in the future: "Of course that's an option. Not necessarily because the pay is better there. Every ambitious athlete wants to push their limits and see how far they can go." Especially as the Vorarlberg native is not considered a foreigner in Switzerland due to his time in the junior ranks at Rheintal (Sz).
Game in alternative hall
But the reality is KAC! And there is a lot to make up for after the 3:6 at Pustertal. They have to show a different face today in Neuchatel (because Geneva's arena is being rebuilt, they are playing 140 km away! "We're giving our opponents too many chances, we have to be more compact all over the ice," says the speedy "Bischi", who only has one goal in the league after scoring 27 last year: "But the chances are there, we'll get there."
Yesterday, the team flew from Ljubljana to Zurich and took the bus to Neuchatel. Without the sick Gomboc and the injured Herburger and Hochegger, KAC hopes to stay in the race for the round of 16. Coach Kirk Furey is in his Canadian homeland due to a bereavement and will be replaced by assistant coach David Fischer. His assistant is junior coach Roger Öhman.
