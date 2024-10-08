The battle for a new location for the digital university is on

The location posse is another chapter in the bumpy history of Linz's digital university. In terms of image, Linz and Upper Austria now look more like provincial hicks than emperors of the location. That is one side of the coin. The other is that the case could also be a wake-up call: The fact that negative opinions from experts can bring down a project is apparently a new experience for overly power-conscious local politicians. Instead, they are used to pushing through projects, even if it is foreseeable that they will be problematic - as in this case for nature and the climate.