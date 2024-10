Reader asks: Thick thighs due to lipoedema?

With an otherwise normal-weight or slim body, lipoedema is characterized by a fat distribution disorder on the upper and lower legs and in the hip area. This is accompanied by symptoms such as pressure and tension pain, a tendency to bruising and swelling. In so-called lymphoedema, on the other hand, the skin is usually unusually smooth and always swollen. In addition, only one leg is affected. Swelling of the back of the foot is also common.