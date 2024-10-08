Curious self-defense
Dummy speed camera in the garden to slow down speeders
Woe betide you when it's a day out: then the B138 in front of the house of Werner Rohregger (57) from Klaus an der Pyhrnbahn turns into a racetrack. His creative self-defense: a dummy speed trap has been standing in his garden for one and a half years. However, it doesn't do as much as he thought, says Rohregger: "But most of them do slow down a bit."
The privately installed dummy radar box "lurks" at the entrance to a house next to a long straight stretch of the Pyhrnpaß federal road (B 138) between St. Pankraz and Steyrling. Two small viewing windows, reminiscent of a speed camera box, have been built into both sides of the metal box.
"I've already heard that a local resident has set up a dummy. From what I hear, it helps a little so that people don't speed so much there," says Rudolf Mayr, mayor of Klaus an der Pyhrnbahn.
We spoke to the owner
"Friends made this box and put it up a year and a half ago," says owner Werner Rohregger (57). He has lived next to the B138 all his life: "In the past, when there was no A9, there was naturally more traffic. Now, when the Pyhrnautobahn is closed for maintenance work in the tunnels, it's pure chaos here."
The really bad days are the excursion days: when the weather is perfect, people step on the gas pedal or tighten the throttle, says Rohregger: "150 or 160 km/h are no exception. Since the wrong radar box has been there, some people slow down and only drive at 130 km/h. Sometimes someone even turns around and checks to see if it's a real speed trap," he smiles.
According to the police, dummy speed cameras are generally legal as long as they are on private property, do not obstruct the view of road users and do not emit any disruptive light signals or flashes.
You can also buy fake radar boxes
The company Puchegger from Lower Austria specializes in dummy radar boxes: A radar cabin like the ones used in the past, but which are now slowly being phased out, costs around 1000 euros. For the luxury model "Puchegger Kabine NEU", on the other hand, you have to fork out a hefty 4200 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.