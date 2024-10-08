Dummy speed camera in the garden to slow down speeders

Woe betide you when it's a day out: then the B138 in front of the house of Werner Rohregger (57) from Klaus an der Pyhrnbahn turns into a racetrack. His creative self-defense: a dummy speed trap has been standing in his garden for one and a half years. However, it doesn't do as much as he thought, says Rohregger: "But most of them do slow down a bit."