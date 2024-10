Is it legitimate to shoot wild animals after attacks?

Human safety is paramount - that is one of the main arguments for shooting wild animals. It is also a way of preventing further incidents of this kind. Critics cite ethical concerns and point out that the animal's instinct is to defend its natural habitat. Shooting also only offers a short-term solution - people therefore insist on long-term strategies such as protecting habitats or educating the population in affected regions. Especially when it comes to endangered species, species conservation is also an issue that should be considered.