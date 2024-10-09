Herzensmensch-Gemeinde 2024: Vote now!

Clubs keep every town and village alive - without them, things would be quiet and gray. On the other hand, the volunteers also need the full support of their local community in their work, and not just financially. Municipalities that look after their associations can now benefit twice over: Because this year, the "Krone" and the "Freiwilligen Center NÖ" are once again looking for the most association-friendly municipality in the state as part of the Herzensmensch campaign, which can look forward to a great Herzensmensch festival next year.