Your vote counts
Herzensmensch-Gemeinde 2024: Vote now!
The work of the many volunteers cannot be done without the support of the municipal administration: That's why the "Krone" is once again looking for the most association-friendly municipality this year. Vote for your favorite here!
Clubs keep every town and village alive - without them, things would be quiet and gray. On the other hand, the volunteers also need the full support of their local community in their work, and not just financially. Municipalities that look after their associations can now benefit twice over: Because this year, the "Krone" and the "Freiwilligen Center NÖ" are once again looking for the most association-friendly municipality in the state as part of the Herzensmensch campaign, which can look forward to a great Herzensmensch festival next year.
Vote now!
The "Krone" has received numerous entries over the last few weeks and the nominees have now been chosen. Vote for your favorite community right here! The closing date for entries is October 23, 2024.
