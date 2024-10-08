Research Council calls for a better AI strategy

Although the EU's AI Act ("Artificial Intelligence Act") provides the legal and regulatory framework, implementation is decided at national level, which could lead to very different regulations. "We consider it extremely important for Europe as a research and business location that national implementation is carried out in a uniform and targeted manner across Europe - i.e. without excessive restrictions," says Research Council Chairman Thomas Henzinger. The fact that Europe and Austria have little presence in the development and design of AI and that none of the leading companies come from Europe is an alarm signal.