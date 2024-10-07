The crime scene is in the middle of a pretty housing estate, just a stone's throw from the main railway station. Rays of sunlight flood the inner courtyard during the "Krone" local inspection on Monday afternoon. A couple is sitting on a park bench with shopping bags - they are the perpetrator's neighbors. They have been waiting for hours to be able to return to their apartment. But the forensics team have not yet finished their work in the stairwell. "We're from Naples. I'm shocked that such a gruesome murder happened in Vienna," says the man. He didn't notice anything about the bloody deed itself.