After a suspect confessed to the police in Upper Austria on Monday morning that he had brutally killed a person , the investigation is in full swing. The body was discovered with a split skull in the 45-year-old's apartment in Vienna. According to lawyer Astrid Wagner, the suspect is said to have already spoken ...
"There is a dead man in my apartment in Favoriten" - this shocking confession was made by a 45-year-old man known to the police after his sister had persuaded him to calmly tell officers at an inspection in Linz on Monday morning. Emergency services, including the WEGA alarm unit, were immediately called to the possible crime scene in the well-known Sonnwendviertel in the southern crime hotspot district of the federal capital.
When the security authorities broke down the apartment door, they actually found a male corpse inside with massive injuries. In fact, a bloody axe was still stuck in the head of the victim - probably an acquaintance from the drug scene.
Probably a bloody crime in the drug scene
What happened behind the door on the 4th floor of the apartment building is now the subject of an investigation by the State Office of Criminal Investigation. However, there is much to suggest that it was a bloodbath in the drug scene. The suspect (top lawyer Astrid Wagner) initially stated that he had "snapped while high on crystal meth". However, a detailed interrogation in Vienna is still pending.
The crime scene is in the middle of a pretty housing estate, just a stone's throw from the main railway station. Rays of sunlight flood the inner courtyard during the "Krone" local inspection on Monday afternoon. A couple is sitting on a park bench with shopping bags - they are the perpetrator's neighbors. They have been waiting for hours to be able to return to their apartment. But the forensics team have not yet finished their work in the stairwell. "We're from Naples. I'm shocked that such a gruesome murder happened in Vienna," says the man. He didn't notice anything about the bloody deed itself.
Just like another resident who has just come home and also wishes to remain anonymous. "When I left in the morning, the police had just arrived. What actually happened here?" When she hears the terrible news, she turns pale. Because one of her neighbors is said to be a brutal axe murderer ...
