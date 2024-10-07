Vorteilswelt
"It's not your place!"

TV legend takes Marcel Sabitzer apart

Nachrichten
07.10.2024 17:45

Marcel Sabitzer is currently having a hard time at Borussia Dortmund: he is either sitting on the bench or playing in a position that is not his usual one. The fact that the ÖFB team player has recently criticized this publicly has angered a real TV legend.

"When I heard what Sabitzer said after a game, I thought to myself: 'That's not your place, my friend!" Former cult commentator and current soccer expert Marcel Reif came down hard on the Borussia Dortmund midfielder in his program "Reif ist live" on BildTV.

"A player shouldn't do that in public"
After the 3-0 win against Brugge in the Champions League, Sabitzer publicly expressed his displeasure at having to play in the right attacking position, even though it is not his preferred position. "A player shouldn't do that publicly," said Reif, who was also annoyed by the fact that the former Bayern player added in his criticism that Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin already knew that he didn't like this position at all.

"You can then go on writing the sentence - and then it says 'The coach knows that, and yet he does this nonsense and lets me play in that position'," said Reif and considers this an affront to the coach.

Straight talk from boss Ricken too
Dortmund boss and club legend Lars Ricken also commented on the issue on BildTV and expressed his "extreme appreciation" for Sabitzer. "Without him, we wouldn't have reached the Champions League final last season," said Ricken, who also made it clear that "in a situation like this, individual interests are not the main focus", you have to "put yourself at the service of the team, the team performance is the decisive factor".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

