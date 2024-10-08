Long-range SUV
Mitsubishi Outlander: flagship with a horse’s foot
Eleven years ago, it was one of the first plug-in hybrids to appear in the guise of an SUV: the Mitsubishi Outlander. Now the massive all-rounder is coming to Austria in its fourth generation. As the Japanese company's flagship in this country.
The fact that the Mitsubishi Outlander looks so familiar is not only due to the skillful cultivation of its design heritage - the new Outlander PHEV has already been driving around the USA and other countries for around three years. This is why, on the occasion of the presentation of the car, it is said: "The brand's flagship is back in Europe".
As if it had taken a little time to test overseas whether the Outlander was still a car for Europe. The answer at first glance is yes. After all, a system output of 306 hp from the four-cylinder petrol engine and a purely electric range of 86 km are definitely attractive values for the PHEV species.
A waiting game at the wrong end
However, the new Outlander also has a few "buts" that somewhat devalue this attractive Mitsubishi model in terms of both appearance and equipment. Firstly, there is the fact that the Outlander will still only be equipped with a rather weak single-phase charger with 3.7 kW when it rolls onto our roads at the beginning of next year. According to the Japanese, this means 6.5 hours on the AC charger at home until the battery is full. The alternatively advertised quick-charging function to 80 percent in 32 minutes is utopian in our everyday electric life, as the Outlander is supplied with the CHAdeMo charger that is popular in Japan. In this country, the system is now as widespread as record players.
When asked why this was the case and why this important selling point was not taken into account when adapting the vehicle for Europe, it was said that the company did not want to put any more strain on the patience of consumers waiting for the Outlander to be delivered. However, improvements should be made in terms of charging power and CHAdeMo when the model is updated. An unsound argument - especially given the ambitions of Frank Krol, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Europe: "We have always predicted that the years 2025 to 2027 will be important years for plug-in hybrids."
Relying on PHEVs as an interim solution is clever and market-driven per se. However, offering such weak or exotic charging solutions on the local market for the model launch does not seem particularly wise. Especially as the company is reckoning with an 80% private share of the 20,000 sales per year it hopes to achieve in Europe. On the Austrian market, a more powerful charging system would certainly be a strong selling point for an otherwise high-performance PHEV.
Krol probably sees it that way too, as the head of Europe adds: "We are currently working on updating the charging option to adapt the charging speed and plug type. There are already plans to improve the charging system."
(Range-)strong drive
Otherwise, the Outlander continues to build on the values that have made it so popular in the D-segment. A long range (now 844 km), with official fuel consumption of 0.8 l/100 km and CO₂ emissions of 18 g/km are impressive, as is the significantly improved acceleration, which now takes the Outlander to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds.
The Outlander has also become more dynamic on the outside. The sharply contoured front end with its eye-catching reflective strip, which connects the headlights with a boldly sweeping curve, immediately catches the eye, as do the horizontally arranged, narrow yet powerful rear lights, which radiate the individuality and self-confidence of the Mitsubishi brand.
With a length of 4.72 meters, a height of 1.75 meters and a width of 1.86 meters, a wheelbase of 2.70 meters and more space, the newly designed interior offers ample and comfortable space. This also applies to luggage. The divisible rear seats offer space for a wide range of loading requirements - between 495 and 1404 liters.
As usual, the workmanship and materials are of the highest quality and comfort surrounds both driver and passengers. The interior is bright and airy thanks to the 93 centimeter long glass roof, which also includes a sunroof. Otherwise, all the necessary and convenient assistance systems are of course on board - including a digital rear-view mirror that switches to the rear-view camera if the view is obstructed by too much load.
The Japanese confidently call their product concept I-Fu-Do-Do, which means authentic and majestic. This royal driving experience will be available in Austria in March 2025 from 51,990 euros. It also comes with a five-year warranty covering 100,000 kilometers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.