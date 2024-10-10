"Krone" interview
Myles Kennedy: Finding relaxation with maturity
After two pure concept albums, Alter Bridge and Slash singer Myles Kennedy has freed himself from the rigid corset for his solo project and is shredding the rock guitar without restraint. In an in-depth interview with "Krone", the 54-year-old explains how he found his inner peace, why he no longer feels any pressure and what is healing about the "art of letting go".
Alter Bridge, singing for rock legend Slash or his solo project - hardly any other musician delivers top products with such diligent persistence and regularity as Myles Kennedy. With "The Art Of Letting Go", the exceptional singer is now releasing his third solo work and continues to show no signs of fatigue in terms of composition or music. It is always impressive to see how effortlessly he brings all these projects together. "I always have an idea of what's coming next," he explains to us in the Krone interview in Berlin, "my manager Tim likes to joke that I'm complaining because I'm always afraid I won't get anything done. As an artist, it's easy to be afraid of writer's block when you have a record deal, but the universe has always been good to me so far and constantly guides me to new moments of inspiration."
Best under pressure
The short amount of time Kennedy has for his projects is often actually an advantage. He is now a declared friend of deadlines and works best under pressure. "We worked on the songs from January to May. But I put the pressure on myself. On average, I consider one out of ten ideas to be worth pursuing. But we only made ten songs for 'The Art Of Letting Go'. What's the point of putting 14 on an album and with the short attention span these days, nobody listens for that long? I don't want to waste my time or the listeners' time." After "Year Of The Tiger" and "The Ides Of March", which revolved around his late father and the crazy world situation in general, this is the first time Kennedy has not made a concept album. His tour bus driver, of all people, was to blame.
"A great guy who also plays the guitar really well. We had a casual chat once and he said that if I built on an overarching concept every time, the whole thing would slowly become redundant. That was actually a good point that I hadn't touched on before. Drum technician Mick, who is a human encyclopedia of music, also actively intervened. In the end, I should have called the new album 'Conversations With Bus Drivers And Drum-Techs'," laughs the 54-year-old, "that would have been a much better fit." The album title is also a mantra for the singer's changed and renewed purpose in life. "The Art of Letting Go" sometimes refers to not clinging too tightly to material things ("Nothing More To Gain") or simply not taking oneself too seriously.
Finally letting go
"I just go with the flow, I don't let my own ego or outside expectations get in the way these days," says the American, "I've been married to my wife Selena for 21 years now, it's been the best thing that could ever happen to me. When I met her, I was still in my 20s and a completely different person. I messed up a lot, but I also learned a lot from it. I can let things go much more easily today, it's much easier for me to let go in all areas." Kennedy has also let go musically. The profound blues influences of his predecessor are barely audible this time. "I love blues, roots rock and Americana, but I wanted to make a real rock album. Part of the last song 'How The Story Ends' sounds like Alter Bridge, but the guys in my band said it doesn't matter, let's just do it. Here, too, we let everything flow and go."
Due to the limited time available, "The Art Of Letting Go" became more of a band album than a solo project. Kennendy recorded the first drum parts, for example, and provided the sketches, while the band had free rein to play and improve the songs. "Some of the songs on the album go hand in hand with my personal journey and development. In many ways, the songs are also a warning to myself to live in the moment and not repeat mistakes from the past." Alter Bridge released their first album exactly 20 years ago. Thoughts of transience have also reached Kennedy. "It's crazy how quickly time has passed. On the other hand, we are still together as a band and still on the road together. We enjoy the music and respect each other just as much as we used to. The same with Slash. We wrote the song 'Starlight' 15 years ago - unbelievable. We're all still there and like brothers - that's what's really nice about it."
No longer too much self-criticism
Kennedy inevitably thinks about the next 20 years, which will put him at least close to the Rolling Stones in terms of age. "When I see that the guys are still going at it with such enthusiasm, I feel a lot better about myself," he laughs, "they've done everything right. They've moved up a level and haven't stopped. Every year they show everyone else why they are the best. I've reached a point in my life where I no longer want or need to prove myself. I used to be so self-critical and hard on myself that it was unhealthy. It damaged my psyche, but I've got over that now. The 'art of letting go' comes into play here too - relax, let it go, don't stress yourself to death."
The successful song "Say What You Will" is less a statement to spread even more freedom of speech in Trumpist America, but has more to do with social media. "So many people are behind their keyboards day and night, blowing off steam. Unthinking and insulting. Of course they can say what they want, but it's also our right to ignore it." A few active months of scrolling on Twitter once spoiled Kennedy's appetite for social networks. Facebook is handled by his management, and he is barely present on Instagram. "At some point, I realized that I could also play guitar and write songs while I was on these platforms. A much more meaningful pastime."
Looking forward to Austria
Kennedy understands that younger acts in particular feel compelled to be active on social media. "Times are different now and young people think it's just as important as a good song. Who knows? Maybe that's true? I'm lucky that I've established myself over the last 25 years in such a way that an audience follows me and supports us. It's not that easy anymore." Touring, on the other hand, is easy for Kennedy. In November, he presents "The Art Of Letting Go" in the Vienna Arena. He is particularly looking forward to the Austrian capital. "Selena and I love the city, that's not just empty talk. Everyone who knows us knows that Vienna is one of our favorite places on the planet. Last time we went to the opera and walked along the Ringstrasse." There's still plenty left to discover other places in Vienna ...
Live in Vienna
No carnival joke - on November 11, Myles Kennedy will be performing his new album at the Vienna Arena. Tickets for this concert highlight are available at www.oeticket.com. He will also be performing other classics from his colorful oeuvre.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.