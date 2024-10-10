Myles Kennedy: Finding relaxation with maturity

Due to the limited time available, "The Art Of Letting Go" became more of a band album than a solo project. Kennendy recorded the first drum parts, for example, and provided the sketches, while the band had free rein to play and improve the songs. "Some of the songs on the album go hand in hand with my personal journey and development. In many ways, the songs are also a warning to myself to live in the moment and not repeat mistakes from the past." Alter Bridge released their first album exactly 20 years ago. Thoughts of transience have also reached Kennedy. "It's crazy how quickly time has passed. On the other hand, we are still together as a band and still on the road together. We enjoy the music and respect each other just as much as we used to. The same with Slash. We wrote the song 'Starlight' 15 years ago - unbelievable. We're all still there and like brothers - that's what's really nice about it."