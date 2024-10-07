Heating season
Gas supply secured for this winter
Burgenland Energie promises its customers stable prices despite the challenges ahead in the coming months.
There is currently a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the question of what the gas supply will look like this winter. This is already restricted due to the war in Ukraine, with Russian gas only coming to Austria via one pipeline. This will also come to a standstill at the end of December as the gas transit agreement concluded between Russia and Ukraine comes to an end.
Storage facilities are full to the brim
To prepare for this, Burgenland Energie set up a gas task force at the beginning of the year. The energy company has now announced that the storage facilities are currently 99.9 percent full and that the volumes are therefore secured for its customers in Burgenland even if the gas supply is interrupted. The company also assumes that the end of gas imports will result in sharp price fluctuations.
Prices to remain stable
However, there will be no impact on customers in Burgenland. "All customers on the Independent 3.0 tariff are price-protected for the current heating season thanks to the fixed price and are decoupled from market price developments. We continue to offer those customers who are not yet on the Independent tariffs - both for electricity and gas - the opportunity to secure their energy requirements and their energy price," emphasizes Burgenland Energie.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
