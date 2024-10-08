Expropriation is needed for new cycle path after all

Mayor Raffelsberger does not want to know that he has broken his word: "I actually ruled out the expropriations at the time. I hoped that we would be able to hold sensible talks with the landowners and reach an amicable agreement. But no group achieved anything. Now we had to take this step so that we can finish building the cycle path." The safety of cyclists and pedestrians was his top priority. During his 15 years in office, there had never been any expropriations. "It's a stab in the heart," said the head of the town.