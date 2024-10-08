Böhmermann: “Austria rutting against the power fence”

Where does your precise knowledge and keen interest in domestic political developments in Austria come from? From a German perspective, that's not a matter of course.

I have a deep affection for the country. I simply like the Austrians and have often been in their country since my childhood - several times a year, sometimes for business, sometimes for pleasure. I have a great affinity with Austrian humor and Austrian literature. Many colleagues on my editorial team come from Austria. I am therefore personally touched by the political catastrophe that is unfolding in Austria. But let's take a step back: the challenge that Germany is facing in dealing with Russian aggression is a challenge that Austria, as a "neutral state", had to face earlier. Austria was always a little bit closer to Russian influence. That's why Austria has always been a very good example of what will become relevant in Germany. A completely different question: what does Ms. Kneissl actually do? I read that she is now a Tiger ambassador. Is there still contact with the former Foreign Minister of the Republic of Austria or has it been severed so as not to get into trouble with the Americans?