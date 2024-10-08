"Krone" interview
Böhmermann: “Austria rutting against the power fence”
As a sharp-tongued satirist, the multi-talented German show Jan Böhmermann likes to discuss Austria. He tells "Krone" and APA in a double interview how he followed the recent national elections, what this means for his planned appearance in Vienna and why he feels so close to Austria.
"Krone": Mr Böhmermann, you described your last concert appearance in Austria in 2023 as a kind of "political development aid". That didn't really work, did it?
Jan Böhmermann : That was the last attempt to tame the wild Austrians with the magic of my enchanting music. Unfortunately, it didn't work. That's bitter, and I'm happy to take my share of the responsibility for that. But I firmly believe in the maturity of the Austrian electorate. You got yourselves into this mess. Now you have to see how you can deal with it. And by shit I don't just mean the brown shit, but also the near impossibility of forming a sensible, stable government now. It's absolute madness. How is it possible to fall for Herbert Kickl of all people after all this? Have you all been blitzed like in "Men In Black"? How good is the memory of voters in Austria? Apparently not very good.
Where does your precise knowledge and keen interest in domestic political developments in Austria come from? From a German perspective, that's not a matter of course.
I have a deep affection for the country. I simply like the Austrians and have often been in their country since my childhood - several times a year, sometimes for business, sometimes for pleasure. I have a great affinity with Austrian humor and Austrian literature. Many colleagues on my editorial team come from Austria. I am therefore personally touched by the political catastrophe that is unfolding in Austria. But let's take a step back: the challenge that Germany is facing in dealing with Russian aggression is a challenge that Austria, as a "neutral state", had to face earlier. Austria was always a little bit closer to Russian influence. That's why Austria has always been a very good example of what will become relevant in Germany. A completely different question: what does Ms. Kneissl actually do? I read that she is now a Tiger ambassador. Is there still contact with the former Foreign Minister of the Republic of Austria or has it been severed so as not to get into trouble with the Americans?
How has her view of Austria changed over the years?
I'm a little baffled that Austrians' judgment is so clouded. Especially the right-wing extremist Herbert Kickl, who as Interior Minister did terrible things to the Austrian security authorities, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and his home country in general. Austria rutted against the power fence, got hit and still rutted against it again and again.
Is it possible to break this cycle?
Perhaps the feeling that many people justifiably have that things are changing so quickly and radically that some may no longer be able to keep up, needs to be countered with constructive ideas and serious explanatory models. Narratives that are new, optimistic and more appealing than those of the far-right prophets of terror. Politics that do not simply give in to fear and look for a scapegoat. This current debate, boiled down to the most disgusting level, that foreigners are to blame for everything - that is so stupid, so reductive and a completely new quality of group delusion - in Austria and in Germany.
You recently released the song "Fascism Is Back". Does exaggerated satire from art and culture still achieve anything or are you just going round in circles?
If you believe that art is the solution, then you're wrong. Art accompanies the present. Political art is much more important now than before. Up to this point, political art was often a warning; now it's about making political art with the same consistency in a more hostile climate. It's much more fun, it's even more splashy. It's much more challenging, you end up in court even quicker, there's even louder, sillier trouble. With 30 percent right-wing extremists in parliament, resistant art becomes really interesting!
Are there moments when you feel anxious about what the future holds for society and the world?
In Europe, we have managed to work our way up from the darkest Middle Ages to enlightenment and free and liberal democracies. People have never been able to be as much as they want to be. And despite all the pessimism, we are still a long way from falling back into total darkness. And even if we do: Once we have succeeded in working our way out of the darkest times, we can do it again. Of course, it is still disappointing to see how stupid people are. On the other hand, when you look inside yourself and realize how stupid you are, it doesn't surprise you.
On January 28, you will be coming to the Stadthalle in Vienna with the Ehrenfeld Dance Orchestra. The concert will take place towards the end of your tour. Which Jan Böhmermann will you meet there? Tired and annoyed or still full of enthusiasm?
When Austria stares at us with wide eyes and pale faces, haggard from the government negotiations and hoping that we'll bring redemption with a concert, then we'll just play by the book. No such pressure, please! Away with the desire for an almighty savior! If necessary, let's plunge into happy fatalism together. That's how I got to know Austria. Austria has that advantage over Germany. You have to pull the cart out of the mud yourselves. We just make the music.
Does the election result influence the program?
We hope that we will still be allowed to enter the country in January, even though we are foreigners.
As a show dinosaur, how are you following Stefan Raab's comeback?
I really respected Stefan Raab from the bottom of my heart for knowing when to stop watching TV. I thought that was really admirable.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
