“Swastikas everywhere”

Because I'm just not sensitized enough. But I should start sensitizing myself now. Away with the church steeples, the shameful symbols of past power! Ban celery sticks and VW! Wall up the Chur Gate! That's what the architects who drew the plans for a new school in Liechtenstein must have thought. From a bird's eye view, the whole thing would look like a swastika, they suddenly said. Baffled, the planning office justified itself by saying that the symmetrical building layout was only about creating optimal learning conditions and that this would significantly shorten the distances for pupils.