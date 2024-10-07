Barcelona are already lurking
Explosive! Is Bayern losing an international?
Barca coach Hansi Flick is probably interested in one of his former protégés. The Catalans are apparently keeping a close eye on Leroy Sane's situation. The German international's contract expires in the summer of 2025. Meanwhile, Munich are working on an extension, but there are difficulties.
Sane has not featured in FC Bayern's starting eleven recently, mainly due to strong competition and a persistent groin injury. Nevertheless, the record champions want to extend his contract, which expires in 2025, as quickly as possible.
But not because they are necessarily planning to keep the international, but for financial reasons, as the Spanish portal "Relevo" reports. According to the report, Munich want to avoid a transfer-free departure and at least get some fresh money for the 28-year-old if he doesn't stay on the Isar.
Less salary because of Olise?
Because there are apparently enough interested parties. In addition to Arsenal and Newcastle United, FC Barcelona in particular are said to be keeping a close eye on the situation. Should there be no agreement between Sane and Bayern, the cash-strapped Catalans will want to take advantage of the situation. Getting a player like Sane on a free transfer would be a stroke of luck for the financially strapped Barca.
And they are right to have high hopes. Although Sane is said to be happy in Munich, Bayern are likely to offer a significantly lower salary in the event of an extension. This is because Michael Olise, a new arrival, has currently outstripped him. Sane should not be afraid of the competition, but the fun usually stops when it comes to salary.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.