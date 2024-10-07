"Miracles do happen"
Anne Hathaway: “Suddenly Princess” returns
Fans have been waiting a long time for this: Anne Hathaway is returning to the big screen in another sequel to the comedy hit "Suddenly Princess". "Miracles do happen," the actress rejoiced in an Instagram post.
"Back to Genovia" - the fairytale continues. In a short video with clips of her and co-star Julie Andrews from the first two parts, she beamingly holds up three fingers to the camera at the end.
The sequel is indeed coming!
The 41-year-old also linked to corresponding industry reports about the planned sequel to the Disney film. Adele Lim is now on board as director for the third part.
The Malaysian-born author previously worked on the screenplay for the hit comedy "Crazy Rich Asians" and directed the film "Joy Ride". She is a die-hard fan of "Suddenly Princess" and is looking forward to celebrating core themes of female strength, joy and mentoring with a global audience.
Breakthrough for Hathaway
"Pretty Woman" director Garry Marshall (1934-2016) had brought the then unknown Hathaway in front of the camera for the movie fairy tale "Suddenly Princess" (2001).
She played the young Mia, who learns from her royal grandmother from Europe (Andrews) that she is a real princess and is to become heir to the throne in the fictional country of Genovia. Marshall also directed the sequel with Hathaway and Andrews in 2004.
Nothing was initially revealed about the content of the third part or the other cast members alongside Hathaway. British actress Andrews, now 89 years old, had expressed her interest in another appearance as the blue-blooded Clarisse Renaldi in earlier interviews.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.