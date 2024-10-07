Climber in distress
Still no fear of the elevator in the basement
As almost every year, the promoted teams in the Salzburg league are in dire straits this year.However, Neumarkt, ASV Salzburg and Hallwang believe their chances are intact.
Since the 2010 reform, the number of clubs that have been able to establish themselves as newcomers in the Salzburg League has been extremely limited. Siezenheim (promoted in 2020) and Thalgau (joined in 2018) were the last to do so. Why is it so difficult to play in the higher of the two provincial lower divisions? "You need a higher budget and a completely different style of soccer is played," says Neumarkt boss Hans Hajek. He already knew before the start of the season that there was hardly any choice offensively.
Since striker discovery Atiabou dropped out, things have not been going well at all. The even too low 0:3 against Siezenheim means in numbers: four defeats in a row with 0:13 goals. "It's going to be difficult for us to score like that." After all, the Wallerseers are still five points clear of the bottom of the table.
Hallwang, meanwhile, had higher ambitions and got off to their best start since Grünau 2010 (!) in their first few games. Federer, for example, was speculating towards the top third of the table. The truth, however, was six defeats in a row. They salvaged a late 3-3 draw against SAK. "But we would have scored more with a full squad. Six or seven losses are just too many," said coach Damir Borozni, convinced of his club. This also applies to ASV (2:3 against Thalgau) and chairman Robert Neureiter: "The team is intact, everything is still possible. We're too naive at the back and our opponents are taking advantage of that."
A resounding victory in the clash
With the same number of points separating the bottom five, flawless leaders Seekirchen already have twice as many points as fifth place after their 5-0 win in Bramberg. At the meeting point before departure at 8 a.m. for breakfast together, some still lacked the timing, but not in the game.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.