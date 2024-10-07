Still no fear of the elevator in the basement

Hallwang, meanwhile, had higher ambitions and got off to their best start since Grünau 2010 (!) in their first few games. Federer, for example, was speculating towards the top third of the table. The truth, however, was six defeats in a row. They salvaged a late 3-3 draw against SAK. "But we would have scored more with a full squad. Six or seven losses are just too many," said coach Damir Borozni, convinced of his club. This also applies to ASV (2:3 against Thalgau) and chairman Robert Neureiter: "The team is intact, everything is still possible. We're too naive at the back and our opponents are taking advantage of that."