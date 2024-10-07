Still no fear of the elevator in the basement

Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
07.10.2024 12:00

As almost every year, the promoted teams in the Salzburg league are in dire straits this year.However, Neumarkt, ASV Salzburg and Hallwang believe their chances are intact.

0 Kommentare

Since the 2010 reform, the number of clubs that have been able to establish themselves as newcomers in the Salzburg League has been extremely limited. Siezenheim (promoted in 2020) and Thalgau (joined in 2018) were the last to do so. Why is it so difficult to play in the higher of the two provincial lower divisions? "You need a higher budget and a completely different style of soccer is played," says Neumarkt boss Hans Hajek. He already knew before the start of the season that there was hardly any choice offensively.

Since striker discovery Atiabou dropped out, things have not been going well at all. The even too low 0:3 against Siezenheim means in numbers: four defeats in a row with 0:13 goals. "It's going to be difficult for us to score like that." After all, the Wallerseers are still five points clear of the bottom of the table.

Hallwang, meanwhile, had higher ambitions and got off to their best start since Grünau 2010 (!) in their first few games. Federer, for example, was speculating towards the top third of the table. The truth, however, was six defeats in a row. They salvaged a late 3-3 draw against SAK. "But we would have scored more with a full squad. Six or seven losses are just too many," said coach Damir Borozni, convinced of his club. This also applies to ASV (2:3 against Thalgau) and chairman Robert Neureiter: "The team is intact, everything is still possible. We're too naive at the back and our opponents are taking advantage of that."

Saving the draw: Simon Zieher (left). (Bild: Tröster Andreas/Kronen Zeitung)
Saving the draw: Simon Zieher (left).
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/Kronen Zeitung)

A resounding victory in the clash
With the same number of points separating the bottom five, flawless leaders Seekirchen already have twice as many points as fifth place after their 5-0 win in Bramberg. At the meeting point before departure at 8 a.m. for breakfast together, some still lacked the timing, but not in the game.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

