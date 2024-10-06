0:1 against Lustenau
Liefering continue to nibble at their home weakness
The young bulls lost 0:1 against Austria Lustenau in the second division match. Coach Daniel Beichler is concerned about the conspicuous weakness at home. Meanwhile, a Pongau player celebrated the victory in the visitors' dressing room.
Liefering continue to struggle at home in the second division. They suffered a 1-0 defeat against Austria Lustenau. "It was a game with very few chances," said coach Daniel Beichler. The first half was certainly not a treat. With no chances worth mentioning on either side, the game went into the break goalless. In the second half, it took a penalty to break the spell. Seifedin Chabbi put the visitors ahead. A short time later it was actually 2:0, but the linesman wrongly ruled it offside. Even after that, the young bulls were unable to make a compelling run at Domenik Schierl's goal, so the wait for their first home win continued.
Coach Beichler is concerned about this weakness at home (just two points from five games): "In the end, it's a fact. We simply lack the determination to get into the penalty area. When I think about how we create goalscoring opportunities away from home, that's an observation I can't ignore." Goalkeeper Salko Hamzic said: "We have a few problems in the final third and lack the final solution up front."
There were plenty of celebrations in the visitors' dressing room afterwards. "It feels really good to go home with a three-pointer," said Tobias Berger from Pongau in the Lustenau jersey.
In the second game on Sunday, Ried surprisingly lost 4-2 to St. Pölten, leaving Admira Wacker at the top of the table after the ninth round.
Second division: Liefering - Austria Lustenau 0:1 (0:0). Goal: Chabbi (50', penalty). FC Liefering (4-3-1-2): Hamzic; Trummer (88. Aguilar), Gadou, Okoh, Mellberg (79. Schuster); Paumgartner, Striednig (79. Hofer), Lukic; Diakite (67. Jano); Adejenughure (67. Verhounig), Reischl. - Ried - St. Pölten 2:4 (1:1).
