Liefering continue to nibble at their home weakness

Liefering continue to struggle at home in the second division. They suffered a 1-0 defeat against Austria Lustenau. "It was a game with very few chances," said coach Daniel Beichler. The first half was certainly not a treat. With no chances worth mentioning on either side, the game went into the break goalless. In the second half, it took a penalty to break the spell. Seifedin Chabbi put the visitors ahead. A short time later it was actually 2:0, but the linesman wrongly ruled it offside. Even after that, the young bulls were unable to make a compelling run at Domenik Schierl's goal, so the wait for their first home win continued.