Before the will is opened
How Lugner’s widow Simone distracts herself from grief
On Monday, the entire Lugner family entitled to inherit will meet at the notary's office, where the will will be opened. For almost a month and a half, the grieving widow and her stepdaughter Jacqueline have returned to something like "normality". Where they were distracted - and not so far apart.
Not a day goes by without some kind of turmoil surrounding the Lugner family. And look here, new day, new headline: Photos of Simone Lugner at the Kaiser Wiesn in Vienna emerged shortly before the will is opened (will take place tomorrow at the notary).
Difficult times for Simone
One picture shows her together with her intimate, model and singer Beatrice Turin. The two ladies pose. Turin (typical model professional) is smiling, while you can see that Simone is going through difficult times. Because tomorrow it's down to the wire and for days now you can feel that the pressure from her family against the 42-year-old woman is growing more and more.
After all, it can be strongly assumed that the pressure on Simone, who has just been harshly fired from Lugner City (she suspected stepdaughter Jacqueline and her mother Christina "Mausi" Lugner were behind it), is increasing more and more. Because now it will be hard for the widow to maintain the large Lugner villa in which she has a right of residence. In other words, these are indeed difficult times when a little pastime is certainly not a bad thing. And so she went to the Kaiser Wiesn with her friend Beatrice.
Conditional inheritance?
"Where just a few tables away, in the same tent, Jacqueline Lugner was also partying", as one observer told the "Krone". In other words, not only Simone, but also the other Lugner party were probably longing for some distraction that evening before things finally get serious on Monday. Even if insiders suspect that it will only be a very short appointment, as it is assumed that all those involved will be seeking a conditional inheritance, as it is probably not yet clear how much Richard Lugner has actually left behind for his loved ones.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.