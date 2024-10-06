How Lugner’s widow Simone distracts herself from grief

Conditional inheritance?

"Where just a few tables away, in the same tent, Jacqueline Lugner was also partying", as one observer told the "Krone". In other words, not only Simone, but also the other Lugner party were probably longing for some distraction that evening before things finally get serious on Monday. Even if insiders suspect that it will only be a very short appointment, as it is assumed that all those involved will be seeking a conditional inheritance, as it is probably not yet clear how much Richard Lugner has actually left behind for his loved ones.