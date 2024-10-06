Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Before the will is opened

How Lugner’s widow Simone distracts herself from grief

Nachrichten
06.10.2024 15:34

On Monday, the entire Lugner family entitled to inherit will meet at the notary's office, where the will will be opened. For almost a month and a half, the grieving widow and her stepdaughter Jacqueline have returned to something like "normality". Where they were distracted - and not so far apart.

0 Kommentare

Not a day goes by without some kind of turmoil surrounding the Lugner family. And look here, new day, new headline: Photos of Simone Lugner at the Kaiser Wiesn in Vienna emerged shortly before the will is opened (will take place tomorrow at the notary).

Difficult times for Simone
One picture shows her together with her intimate, model and singer Beatrice Turin. The two ladies pose. Turin (typical model professional) is smiling, while you can see that Simone is going through difficult times. Because tomorrow it's down to the wire and for days now you can feel that the pressure from her family against the 42-year-old woman is growing more and more.

"Just a few tables away, in the same tent, Jacqueline Lugner was also celebrating," reports an observer from Krone. (Bild: Privat)
"Just a few tables away, in the same tent, Jacqueline Lugner was also celebrating," reports an observer from Krone.
(Bild: Privat)

After all, it can be strongly assumed that the pressure on Simone, who has just been harshly fired from Lugner City (she suspected stepdaughter Jacqueline and her mother Christina "Mausi" Lugner were behind it), is increasing more and more. Because now it will be hard for the widow to maintain the large Lugner villa in which she has a right of residence. In other words, these are indeed difficult times when a little pastime is certainly not a bad thing. And so she went to the Kaiser Wiesn with her friend Beatrice.

Conditional inheritance?
"Where just a few tables away, in the same tent, Jacqueline Lugner was also partying", as one observer told the "Krone". In other words, not only Simone, but also the other Lugner party were probably longing for some distraction that evening before things finally get serious on Monday. Even if insiders suspect that it will only be a very short appointment, as it is assumed that all those involved will be seeking a conditional inheritance, as it is probably not yet clear how much Richard Lugner has actually left behind for his loved ones. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf