Shortly before the anniversary
Israel reinforces border troops to the Gaza Strip
Shortly before the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, the Israeli army has announced a reinforcement of its troops near the Gaza Strip. Apparently out of fear of new attacks.
"The Gaza Division of the IDF (Israeli army) has been reinforced with several platoons," the Israeli army declared on Sunday. Forces have been deployed to defend both Israeli communities and the border area.
"The soldiers are fully equipped to defend the region in coordination with the local security forces." Three divisions are deployed in the Gaza Strip to "dismantle terrorist infrastructure and weaken the capabilities of Hamas".
The Southern Command will remain on heightened alert and readiness in the coming days, Major General Jaron Finkelman was quoted as saying.
Is Hamas regrouping in the north?
The Israeli army had previously announced on Sunday that it had surrounded the Jabaliya area in the north of the Gaza Strip. It referred to intelligence information according to which Hamas is making efforts to "restore" the "operational capabilities" of the Islamist Palestinian organization in the area.
On October 7, 2023, hundreds of fighters from Hamas and allied Islamist groups entered southern Israel from the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli figures, a total of 1205 people were killed, mostly civilians, in several villages, at a music festival and as hostages in the Gaza Strip.
Of the 251 hostages abducted by Hamas, 97 are still being held in the Gaza Strip, 33 of whom have been officially declared dead by Israel. The possibility that other hostages are still alive - including the Austrian Tal Shoam - is becoming less likely by the day.
Conflict continues to escalate
Israel has been taking massive military action in the Gaza Strip since the major Hamas attack. According to the Hamas health authority, which cannot be independently verified, more than 41,800 people have been killed. For several days now, the Israeli army has also been taking massive action against the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, which is allied with Hamas.
