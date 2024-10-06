Rembrandt & Hoogstraten: Art pegboard de luxe

Rembrandt is always worth an exhibition. It is also a pleasure to make the acquaintance of the original Hoogstraten, who has received little attention to date. It is up to the viewer to decide for themselves how much added value to derive from the pairing of the two artists, who soon drift apart. But for the finale, there are three more Rembrandt paintings in their entirety: wife Saskia van Uylenburgh waves from the show as Judith, as Minerva and in Arcadian costume.