Ried fall behind in the title race

David Bumberger (45+2) and Ante Bajic (92) scored the goals for Rieder, who were unable to make the most of their home advantage, as they had done in the 3-2 defeat to Rapid II the previous week, and hardly created any chances from play. SV central defender Nikki Havenaar was also shown a yellow card (77'). Elijah Just (40'), Malcolm Stolt (65'), Ramiz Harakate (87') and Gabriel Kirejczyk (94') made the visitors celebrate, while it was only the second win of the season for eleventh-placed SKN.