Damir Canadi:
“Rapid could have a say
Damir Canadi declared the Green-Whites the clear favorites ahead of today's clash between his former clubs Altach and Rapid(kick-off at 14:30, here in the krone.at live ticker) Altach will not contact him
As Altach coach, Damir Canadi taught Rapid to fear, winning four out of six home games - his tenure in Hütteldorf ended in 2017 after just 17 games, including a 3-1 defeat in Altach. One thing is clear for the 54-year-old ahead of today's clash: "Rapid are clear favorites and will win." On the reasons why the Green-Whites are currently doing so well, he says: "They made really good transfers, have steadily improved, have good speed in the team and are always good for a goal."
"Absolute leader"
One duo stands out for Canadi on the pitch: "With Burgi, Rapid has an absolute leader, and with Cvetkovic, a strong defensive leader." What is possible this season? "The season is still young, but it can't be ruled out that Rapid will have a say in the title this year."
The situation at Altach is completely different: "There's a lack of continuity and quality in the squad. Since I joined Rapid in 2016, hardly a season has gone by without a change of manager, so the club has never really settled down. As a result, the attack on the top 6 cannot succeed this season either."
"Finally getting a grip"
Why did things go so well for him with the Vorarlbergers against the Viennese? "I knew how we had to play against my friend Barisic. There was also some luck involved, but you need that against Rapid. "No call expectedHe was irritated by the latest derby scandal: "We have to finally get a grip on it in Austria, the previous sanctions were worth nothing. There should be lifelong stadium bans, these chaotic people have no place there."
Altach are currently still looking for a coach following the sacking of Joachim Standfest - has Canadi been contacted? "No, that won't happen as long as Mr. Gunz and Mr. Längle are in charge. But the Altach club will always remain in my heart." Canadi is relaxed about his situation after the early exit from Velez Mostar: "I've been a coach in six nations and will now possibly get to know a seventh country as well."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.