Elon Musk as speaker
Trump rallies supporters at the assassination site to win the election
Almost three months after the assassination attempt on him, Donald Trump returned to the scene of the attack in the state of Pennsylvania on Saturday evening to campaign. At a large rally in Butler, the Republican swore his supporters to victory in the US presidential election on November 5.
The 78-year-old also received support from tech billionaire Elon Musk, who used drastic words to urge the crowd to vote for Trump. If he is not elected, this will be the last election, Musk predicted, without elaborating. He was convinced that this was "the most important election of our lifetime".
In mid-July, a gunman shot at the ex-president from a nearby rooftop at a rally in Butler. One visitor died and two others were injured. Trump was injured by a bullet to his right ear. The perpetrator was killed by security forces.
Thousands of people gathered again for the rally on Saturday evening (local time), more than at the event in July. Trump wants to move back into the White House after the election in a month's time. A neck-and-neck race is emerging between him and his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris.
Vance: "God saved Trump"
The Republican US vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance reviewed the assassination attempt as Trump's opening speaker and spoke of a "true miracle" that nothing worse happened to Trump. "I am firmly convinced that God saved President Trump's life that day," said the 40-year-old senator.
Vance referred to God several times in his speech. "Right here, almost three months ago, we thought President Trump was going to lose his life. But God still has a plan for him - just as he still has a plan for the United States of America."
Trump: "Movement stronger than ever"
The assassin had tried to fill people's hearts with fear. "But today we stand here to make it clear: We will not be intimidated. We will not be stopped. We will not be silenced. We will make America great again - and we will do it together." Trump echoed this narrative in his speech. "Our movement (...) is stronger, prouder, more united, more determined and closer to victory than ever before," he said.
By "the providence of fate and the grace of God", the shooter had missed his target. "He could not stop our movement, break our spirit, or shake our steely resolve to save America from the evils of poverty, hatred and destruction."
Trump also held a moment of silence for the visitor who lost his life in the attack in July. The man had thrown himself over his wife and daughters to protect their lives, the Republican said.
Musk recommends voting for Trump
During his speech, Trump called tech billionaire Elon Musk to the stage. He urged the crowd to vote for Trump. This election will be "no ordinary election", said Musk. Harris and the Democrats wanted to take away many of people's rights, such as the right to free speech, the right to bear arms, even the right to vote. Trump must win "to preserve the Constitution. He has to win to preserve democracy in America."
Musk, who often promotes conspiracy theories, has been supporting Trump for some time. The Tesla boss and owner of Platform X also regularly campaigns against Harris, who Trump is running against in the election. Trump recently hinted that Musk could be put at the head of a committee to review US finances if he wins the election. According to Trump, Musk should cut government spending.
