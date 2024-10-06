Trump rallies supporters at the assassination site to win the election

Trump: "Movement stronger than ever"

The assassin had tried to fill people's hearts with fear. "But today we stand here to make it clear: We will not be intimidated. We will not be stopped. We will not be silenced. We will make America great again - and we will do it together." Trump echoed this narrative in his speech. "Our movement (...) is stronger, prouder, more united, more determined and closer to victory than ever before," he said.