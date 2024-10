Crown straightened and best Austrian

"The battle in Rome is over," said triathlete Lukas Pertl after the World Cup in the Italian capital. In the rainy battle (there was a downpour two hours before the start), however, the sun was shining for brother Philip from an Austrian perspective - he was the best Austrian in 26th place, even though he crashed on the bike. "We were within ten seconds of the leading group, in a promising position," said Philip, regretting the crash. "I fixed my crown, got back up and closed the gap again."