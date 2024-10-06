This is how we travel now
Egypt is the “big hit” during the fall vacations
The autumn vacations have been around for four years - they have changed the travel behavior of Upper Austrians, but have also led to significant price explosions. Franz Krautgartner from the WKO travel agency specialist group describes this fall's hottest travel trends.
The new school year has barely begun and the fall vacations are already just around the corner - and many families from Upper Austria are drawn to warmer climes. "The most popular destination during the fall vacations is Egypt. At this time of year, of course, it's a blast with a water temperature of 28 degrees," says Franz Krautgartner from the travel agency section of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce (WKO) about the hottest travel trend this fall.
Changed travel behavior
The fall vacations have been around for four years, which is of course "a great story for the travel industry because the children have time off, making it an absolute high season," says Krautgartner. "You could sell three flights to Hurghada in Egypt during the fall vacations." The new vacation week has also changed the travel behavior of Upper Austrians in other respects: "Many people go on vacation abroad in autumn because they were at home in summer."
A plane to Hurghada in Egypt could be sold three times during the fall vacations.
Flight to Hurghada three times as expensive during the vacations
The fact that it is high season for the tourism industry is also reflected in the prices: During the vacation week, from October 26 to November 2, the cheapest direct flight from Vienna to the aforementioned Hurghada and back currently costs 3260 euros for a family of four, according to an online comparison platform. One week before the vacations it is "only" 1980 euros, two weeks later it is 1118 euros.
Other destinations are also in demand
Upper Austrians have also been busy booking holidays away from Egypt this year. According to Krautgartner, the other top destinations for beach vacations in the autumn vacations are the Greek islands of Crete, Rhodes and Kos, Turkey and Cyprus. "The weather there is still more or less guaranteed," says the travel expert, explaining the strong demand.
But not everyone is drawn to a beach vacation in the near south. City breaks to Barcelona, London, Hamburg and Rome are also in demand, as are long-distance trips to Mauritius, Cuba, Thailand, the Dominican Republic, the Maldives and the Seychelles. "Such long-distance trips also work out quite well during the fall vacations," says Krautgartner.
