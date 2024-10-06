Egypt is the “big hit” during the fall vacations

Changed travel behavior

The fall vacations have been around for four years, which is of course "a great story for the travel industry because the children have time off, making it an absolute high season," says Krautgartner. "You could sell three flights to Hurghada in Egypt during the fall vacations." The new vacation week has also changed the travel behavior of Upper Austrians in other respects: "Many people go on vacation abroad in autumn because they were at home in summer."