Apropos Horse attracts to Wiener Neustadt

For many people, it is the highlight of the year in the Austrian equestrian scene - the Apropos Pferd in the Arena Nova. The anticipation was great before the fair opened its doors this year on October 3. As one of the largest horse fairs in Austria, Apropos Pferd has enjoyed great popularity for over 30 years now. With a varied program that combines top-class sport and leisure riding. It is only open today, Sunday, from 9 am to 7 pm.