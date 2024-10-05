Vöslau’s success the work of a Spanish artist

The "Krone" visited Salvat in the run-up to the game in Sooß, where he found an apartment four minutes by car from the Thermenhalle. The word "coincidence" came up several times in the conversation, and fits in with an experience when he moved in the summer. The phone rang and it was his former player from his time as co-coach in Schwaz, Mischa Miskovez. "Look over here!" The current ÖHB team player was standing in the driveway diagonally opposite his mother's house, whose name is Natascha Rusnachenko, a former goalkeeper with 255 international caps and legendary status.