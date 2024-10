2:0 at Stripfing! Admira new league leaders

Fifth win in a row for Vorarlberg

After taking an early lead thanks to Mario Vucenovic (3.), Bregenz had to concede an equalizer through Amir Abdijanovic after exactly one hour in their 3:1 (1:0) home win. However, Anteo Fetahu (67') and Renan (77') scored to give the Vorarlberg side their fifth win in a row. Vienna also lost their home game against Sturm Graz II while short-handed. Noah Steiner saw red in the 38th minute of the 2:4 (1:2) defeat, leaving the Viennese team in sixth place, nine points behind Admira.