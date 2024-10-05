Roads before cycle paths:
association of municipalities
"Lower Austria is different" - a survey conducted by the Lower Austrian Association of Municipalities revealed some surprising opinions. As all regions were assessed equally, from small villages to cities, not all results can be lumped together, says President Pressl. But: "Some things were to be expected, but we had to swallow some of the results."
Lower Austrians place more than twice as much trust in politics at municipal level than in the federal government (25 to 52 per cent), but expectations are correspondingly high: "It is an area of tension due to the frequent lack of responsibilities - but this also offers the opportunity to score points with commitment," says Lower Austrian Association of Municipalities President Johannes Pressl, summarizing a study by the Institute for Public Opinion Research.
Rural residents and their mobility preferences
2,400 rural residents were surveyed. As varied as the areas of questioning were, some of the results were surprising: While investment in roads (66%) and public transport expansion met with 54% approval, cycle paths were at the bottom of the scale with 24%. "Rural areas dominate here," says Pressl, "it's about different distances."
Wishes for mayors and municipalities often difficult in detail
Surprisingly, the desire for more local suppliers is in first place with 65% agreeing to invest, while pubs are only worth municipal money for a minority at 36%: "It's cheaper at home, this trend is also reflected here," says opinion researcher Christoph Haselmayer. Despite the focus on mobility on the roads, 54% of the population is not at all indifferent to land use: 57% could even imagine a vacancy tax to boost the town centers. Pressl: "The managerial qualities of mayors are increasingly in demand . . . "
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
