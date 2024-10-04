In Innsbruck for the first time
Dangerous tiger mosquito detected in Tyrol
The Asian tiger mosquito is feared as a carrier of serious diseases. It has now been detected in Innsbruck for the first time. The city must now take measures to be prepared for its spread.
A total of around 50 different species of mosquito have appeared in Austria to date. One of the most feared is the Asian tiger mosquito. As an exotic and foreign mosquito, it increases the risk of spreading (sub-)tropical infectious diseases such as West Nile fever, dengue fever, Zika virus infection or Chikungunya fever. Most diseases cannot be transmitted by domestic mosquitoes.
We have to be prepared for the fact that tropical mosquito species are also spreading in the Innsbruck area.
Ulrich Schweigmann, Leiter des städtischen Gesundheitsamtes
Location in the west of the provincial capital
The city administration of Innsbruck is definitely alarmed. After a report at the end of August, the authorities are certain that an Asian tiger mosquito has been detected in the Tyrolean capital for the first time. "It was found in the Technikerstraße area", according to a press release.
Spread is feared
"We have to be prepared for the fact that tropical mosquito species are also spreading in the Innsbruck area. The tiger mosquito has already been detected in Austria for several years, especially in Styria. With the significant increase in annual hot days and tropical nights, Tyrol is also increasingly finding ideal living conditions for tropical mosquitoes," explains Ulrich Schweigmann, head of the municipal health department.
Surveillance and control
According to the report, the city is now setting up a mosquito surveillance system. "By working closely with AGES and the Tyrolean Health Directorate, we are creating a solid basis for taking the necessary protective measures and preventing potential health risks," emphasizes BM Johannes Anzengruber. The aim is to gather information on the distribution of mosquito species and to be prepared for tropical diseases such as dengue fever, West Nile fever or malaria, which can be transmitted by these mosquitoes, in the event of an emergency.
Better to report than to fight them yourself
The private use of insect sprays and other insecticides is strongly discouraged, as they are often ineffective, pollute the environment and can also be harmful to health. The authorities refer to the free "Mosquito Alert" app. It enables the public to photograph mosquitoes they find and send in photos, as well as the mosquitoes themselves, for identification. This allows effective measures to be taken quickly.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.