Test alert on Saturday
AT-Alert cell phone warning system: what you need to know
On Saturday, after a test phase lasting several weeks, the "AT-Alert" warning system, which warns the population of disasters via cell phones and smartphones, will go into operation. In addition to the annual siren test, a test alert will also be sent out via cell phone for the first time.
These are so-called "cell broadcasts". This means that the warnings are simply received and displayed by the mobile device - similar to the station identification of a radio station, which also broadcasts additional information about the piece of music that has just been played. The message appears directly on the screen, regardless of how you have configured the device, explained the FMK.
Check your cell phone settings!
However, the forum recommends ensuring that all alerts are allowed in the settings under the "Emergency alerts" menu to be on the safe side. However, if you have an old push-button cell phone, you should check in the menu item "Cell broadcast" whether the device also supports cell broadcasts. Particularly old cell phones do not. Cell phones that support cell broadcast receive at least the highest alarm level.
Even if the cell phone is muted, the alarm is triggered, warned the FMK. To prevent this, the cell phone should be switched to flight mode. So if you are at events, squares or in buildings on Saturday where it should be quiet - for example in nursing homes or hospitals - it would be advisable to activate flight mode or switch off older push-button phones between 12.00 and 13.00, according to the FMK.
Alarms only arrive if you have reception
However, if there is no reception, the alarms cannot be received. So if you are in a cellar or on a mountain, the messages will only arrive when the reception situation is a little better. However, text messages require a much lower connection quality than if you want to make a phone call or use data-intensive apps.
What's more, these warnings are sent across all networks. The messages come from any mobile network and not just from the home network, as long as any network is within range. This also applies to prepaid cell phones, not just contract cell phones. Guests in Austria - tourists, for example - will also receive the warning. According to the Ministry of the Interior, the message is sent out in German and English.
Warnings normally limited to the region
The warnings are sent out locally. You receive all warnings for the region in which you are located. This means, for example, that someone living in location A but working in location B will receive the warning for location B, but not for his or her place of residence and vice versa.
The purpose of "AT-Alert" is to warn only those people who are directly affected by a hazardous situation. This is why the warnings are only sent out via mobile radio stations that are located in this area. Which area this is is defined by the warning centers, explained the FMK. The mobile network operators have no influence on this, just as the mobile network operators also have no influence on the type of warning - warning level or text - itself.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
